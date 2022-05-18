WATCH PARTY — On this edition of Watch Party, J-Kruz is changing things up and talking to Texas filmmaker Charlie Clark.

Clark is the writer, producer and star of the new film Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone. The film was shot entirely in Texas and stars Hollywood legend, Danny Trejo.

The film is about a car salesman who moonlights as a masked Lucha libre wrestler Green Ghost and soon realizes that he has superhero powers.

Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone is showing exclusively in Texas theaters. To learn more about the film, visit IMDb.com.