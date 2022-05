DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33’s Yolonda Williams wears a lot of hats on the job, but how is she at singing gospel?

For one of the first times since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped groups from gathering, the Celebration Mass Choir at St. John Church in Grand Prairie came together to sing.

Yolonda decided she wanted to be a part of it and crashed their rehearsal! Watch to see how it went.

