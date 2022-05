DOG DAYS DFW (KDAF) — Does your dog need to chill out? Pack walks can be a perfect way for your dog to get the exercise they need while learning social skills.

Pack walks are a great way to socialize dogs by learning to work as a pack to work and move in a singular direction.

Bevill Dog Behavior is a North Texas-based dog school and officials utilize this method and more to help people ‘chill out their dogs’.

For more information, visit bevilldogbehavior.com.