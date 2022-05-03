DALLAS (KDAF) — Most parents have heard about the traditional camps in Dallas, soccer, football, dance and more of the same. However, maybe you’re looking for something new and out of the ordinary.

Inside DFW checked out that out-of-the-box camp you may be looking for, Lone Star Circus. Lone Star Circus actually has a camp set up for kids!

Dallas-based nonprofit Lone Star Circus offers classes for adults and kids for a number of different skill sets.

The school says, “Our children’s circus classes for ages 3 and up teach kids foundational circus performance skills while building life-enhancing skills like self-confidence, responsibility, poise, teamwork and self-discipline. Lone Star Circus School students improve their coordination, balance, strength, conditioning and overall fitness in an exciting, fun, and positive manner in our convenient North Dallas location.”

Every year Lone Star Circus will take students around town to perform professionally choreographed acts in its annual showcase. “With sparkling costumes, dazzling feats, vibrant music, and a packed house, the annual Student Showcase provides students an unrivaled experience and an exciting goal to work toward throughout the year.”

Be sure to check out more on Lone Star Circus here.