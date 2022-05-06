DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it in your bones? What about smelling it in the air? Summer is almost here and that means camp season is afoot along with it!

You all know the generic sports or dance camps available around DFW, but what about, hear me out, circus camp? Lone Star Circus can provide an incredible new experience for all ages and skill levels.

Interested in potentially becoming a star of the circus industry or simply learning some new, and unique skills? Check out www.lonestarcircus.org/classes-camps to learn about adult and kids classes.

“Lone Star Circus School students improve their coordination, balance, strength, conditioning and overall fitness in an exciting, fun, and positive manner in our convenient North Dallas location.”