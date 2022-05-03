DALLAS KDAF) — It’s the Dallas goose story that got the attention of fans from all over the world.

Now, Dallas filmmaker, Cheryl Allison sat down with Inside DFW to talk about her documentary, films, background and Honk the Goose.

Allison directed and produced the film, Honk A goose, a girl and a fairy tale ending. Honk the Goose has nearly 78,000 followers on Instagram and this goose and Allison have become the best of friends since meeting a pond.

