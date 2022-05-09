DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love coffee, but absolutely need creamer? No judgment here!

But if you love coffee and have a dairy allergy or you don’t want all the added sugars from most storebought creamers, we have a suggestion for you: Nutpods.

Nutpods is a plant-based coffee companion perfect for your home coffee bar, and it has zero grams of sugar per serving.

What began as a Kickstarter campaign, Nutpods are now available in more than 15,000 stores nationwide and is the number one dairy-free creamer on Amazon.

Here’s the real kick, it all started with a mother who wanted to take a second shot at her career: Madeline Haydon.

She was pregnant and looking for a healthy non-dairy creamer that wasn’t filled with potentially harmful ingredients and instead of waiting around, Madeline said, ‘You know what? I’m going to make it myself.’

So she started a Kickstarter campaign, raising $32,000 to start the brand.

Haydon talked to CW33 host Jenny Anchondo more about her company. This interview is part of a 30-minute Second Shot Sitdown. Click here to listen to the full episode.

