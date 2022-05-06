DALLAS (KDAF) — We took to the streets of Oak Cliff to check out a new restaurant, Beckley 1115.

Chef Sharon Van Meter gave us an inside look at the restaurant and also talked to us about the inspiration behind it all. Meter worked for the Food Network for over 20 years, now that she’s retired, she opened up a restaurant of her own.

Beckley 1115 is about: Wine, Bites and Beats, “Chef Sharon Van Meter conceptualized the menu and atmosphere of the neighborhood spot but the kitchen will be manned by Chef Aaron Nelson. Nelson’s prior experience include stints with Hookline, Bird Café, Meddlesome Moth and Urban Taco.”