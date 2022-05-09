DALLAS (KDAF) — Back in February the students of St. Philips School in Dallas got a very special visit from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The seven-foot-tall center, known for his career with The Lakers and off the court as a sports analyst, is also referred to as “Big Aristotle” for his calm composure and resounding advice that he openly gives to others.

On top of being a sports analyst, O’Neal helps underserved children achieve their full potential through his foundation, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

O’Neal also spoke to more than 1,200 people at the St. Philips Destiny Award Luncheon, sharing his “Aristotelian’ philosophy. In the spirit of hindsight and reflection here are some of the things O’Neal shared.

Practice discipline and develop good habits

Make hard work the rule, not the exception

Become passionate about education

Education is the foundation for success

Work to be involved in and improve your community

