DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, an adults-only hunting lodge with ax-throwing lessons and of course, some whiskey. Are you in?

Inside DFW did you a favor of checking out Whiskey Hatchet in Dallas, “Throw Axes. Drink Whiskey. This simple motto pretty much sums up what you need to know about WHISKEY HATCHET. Whether you’re joining us for a drink with friends, to watch the big game or throw axes we strive to provide guests with unique and immersive social experiences.”

We got the honor of sneaking in after hours to get a one-on-one ax-throwing lesson and of course, rounding out the experience with some whiskey tasting.

The Dallas venue is more-than-happy to host you and your party for:

Corporate and Team Building Events

Holiday Parties

Bachelor/ette Parties

Birthday Parties

Engagement Parties

Gender Reveal Parties

Charitable Events

And more!