DALLAS (KDAF) — “1, 2, 3, 4 — 1, 2, 3, 4.” Have you ever wanted to be a DJ? Headphones, turntables, pumping up the crowd or party you’re working with some body-tingling mixes or beats, you know, the whole bit?

There’s nothing better than a quality Dj at a party, bar, club or function you’re attending. Now, you can be that DJ! How you may ask?

Enrolling in DJ School, if you’ve ever wanted to fulfill your dream of becoming a DJ, now’s your chance. The DJ School Dallas is offering a course for anyone 16 and up regardless of experience.

The school says its instructors are DJs who work in some of the country’s top clubs and venues. Yolonda Williams took us inside the school for Ready, Set, Yo.

For more about The DJ School Dallas’ course and other information, click here.