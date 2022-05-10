DALLAS (KDAF) — Lace ’em up and let’s blade! Inside DFW’s Yolonda Williams and J-Kruz did just that as they tested their luck and skating skills at Redbird Skateland in Duncanville.

Will they pick up a new move or possibly leave a little bruised? Maybe both…

Here’s a “back in the day” moment; remember going to the roller rink back in the good ole days? Well, roller skating is very much still a thing.

Over at Redbird Skateland, skater Derrick Johnson taught us a few things about his craft; he’s the self proclaimed creator of the dip and was even featured in the book, The Evolution of Skating.