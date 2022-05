DALLAS (KDAF) — This podcast is looking to shift your mindset to that of a millionaire.

Millionaire Mindsets is a North Texas-based podcast that’s in the top 40 on the business charts. They focus on promoting mindset, entrepreneurship, investing and financial literacy.

It’s hosted by entrepreneurs Xavier Miller & Deanna Kent.

To listen for yourself, you can listen to them on any podcast platform or by going on their YouTube page @ Millionaire Mindsets.