DALLAS (KDAF) — He may have been born in Belgium but this brewer is a North Texan to us.

Wim Bens, president and founder of Lakewood Brewing Company, made his way to the Lone Star State at the age of 7-years-old.

“Growing up, we took regular trips to visit family in Belgium which lead to a great appreciation for the craftsmanship and unique flavors found in beer,” Bens says on his website.

After graduating from Southern Methodist University, Bens began brewing beer from home. However, Bens made a gear shift and pursued education from the American Brewer’s Guild.

Bens later opened a brewery on the east side of Dallas, selling his first keg in August of 2012. Now, 10 years later, he is still going strong.

For more information on the brewery, you can visit lakewoodbrewing.com.