DALLAS (KDAF) — “Love, peace & bacon grease!” Tanji Patton headed to Allen to a bacon lovers paradise!

From bacon bloody mary’s to bacon macaroni and cheese, TwoRows Classic Grill knows how to add a delicious twist to your favorite food and drinks, with their world-famous honey pepper bacon!

Opening back in 1995, TwoRows combines modern flavors with traditional recipes in a casual setting. They are open daily from 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tanji Patton, host and executive producer of Good Taste took a tour and shows us around. If you want to learn more, visit tworows.com.