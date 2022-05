DALLAS (KDAF) — Welcome to CW33/KDAF’s new show, Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo!

This is YOUR show about YOUR city. We want to share with you everything that’s Fresh, Unique and New around DFW.

In order to do that, we asked YOU, the viewer, what you want and what’s important to you in a morning show.

Each morning from 9-10 a.m. Jenny Anchondo will take you all around town and give you a DFW-centric experience!