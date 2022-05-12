DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW got the opportunity to hang out with some pretty cool animals from Wildlife on the Move at their Critter Compound.

We got a chance to hang out with and learn from Eric Brittingham with Wildlife on the Move; alongside him were some of our favorite mammals and reptiles.

Wildlife on the Move has been around for over 15 years and its team of animal presenters has been dedicated to helping people of all ages gain some more knowledge about the natural world around and those who inhabit it.

“Our critters are animal ambassadors for their wild cousins that inhabit countries and continents from all over the world, thus allowing us the opportunity to explore culture, geography, and a variety of ecosystems,” Wildlife on the Move says. “For over a 15 years, the folks at Wildlife on the Move have traversed over 140,000 miles presenting thousands of programs to over 350,000 people, involving dozens of different animals to a wide variety of audiences.”