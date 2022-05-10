DALLAS (KDAF) — Is it deception? A trick of the eye? Or a distortion of the senses? We’re not completely sure ourselves, but we do know it’s a lot of fun.

Inside DFW is taking you to the Museum of Illusion in Downtown Dallas. Its illusions are sourced from all over the world, right in the heart of Dallas.

It’s part sensory intrigue and part education; let’s see if you can catch the tricks at the Museum of Illusions.

“Our mission is to enable fun and engaging opportunities combined with innovative educational experiences. With over 80 exhibits as optical illusions, holograms, installations and interactive illusion rooms, the Museum of Illusions provides unique and tailored experiences for individuals, families, schools and other groups. Whether you’re a child, student, educator, family, young or old, the Museum offers an intriguing visual, sensory and proprioceptive experience,” the museum says.