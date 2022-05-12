DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s up for an early morning sugar rush? Inside DFW is going to take you on a trip to the sweetest place in Texas and maybe even on earth!

It’s always a celebration over at the Sugar Factory and as you may know it’s iconic and everyone loves it from the locals to visiting celebrities. Inside DFW went to find out why.

“With more than a decade serving up decadent sweets and treats around the world, we are so excited to bring our fun, high energy brand to the state of Texas. Sugar Factory’s food, drinks and atmosphere offers entertainment for guests of all ages, making Uptown Dallas’s family-friendly community a perfect fit,” shares partner Larry Rudolph. “From our larger-than-life goblets, to our photo op walls and our friendly staff, every element of Sugar Factory American Brasserie Dallas is designed to give guests a one-of-a-kind, Instagrammable and interactive experience.”

They’ve got everything from appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches, monster burgers, pastas, sides and more. Oh, and of course, they’ve got an insane array of sugar, sugar and more sugar.

Old Fashioned Milkshakes

Insane Milkshakes

A full dessert menu

Sundaes to share

Hot chocolate

Last but not least their larger than life cocktail goblets

The Dallas location opened up to the public in the fall of 2021, “The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in Uptown Dallas at 1900 Cedar Springs Road. The world-famous restaurant promises a memorable experience for kids, adults and everyone in between.”