DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is something that is engrained into the Texas lifestyle, and that’s no different for the folks over at Smoky Rose.

The Dallas BBQ restaurant has become a staple for those in the DFW area. Inside DFW got to take a look inside the East Dallas restaurant and what makes it truly one of a kind.

Tanji Patton is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and the host and executive producer of Good Taste which airs on CW33. Good Taste takes us on a culinary journey featuring chefs and restaurants from all over the Lone Star State.

Patton was able to take Inside DFW on the Smoky Rose journey.

The restaurant says, “Smoky Rose offers all of the Texas staples in one menu. From delicious smoked brisket to chicken enchiladas, we have it all made fresh in our scratch kitchen. Bring your furry friends to our dog park and enjoy the beautiful weather at our patio with live music every weekend.”

They’ve got what’s called, “Tex-que” which they explain, “Tex-Que derives from our offset Smoker to cook all of our proteins and incorporate them into our inclusive menu. An off-set smoker is a BBQ smoker with a horizontal cooking chamber and a firebox on the side, designed to cook with the indirect heat for “low and slow” BBQ.”