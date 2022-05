FORT WORTH (KDAF) — “Welcome to the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park” as their website states.

Trampolines, indoor skydiving and rock climbing are just a few of the things you can find at Urban Air Adventure Park in Fort Worth.

Yolonda Williams enlisted the help of a friend of CW33 J-Kruz to explore the park and try it out.

If you’re planning on visiting Urban Air frequently, you can even get yourself a membership that allows unlimited visits. To learn more about Urban Air, visit urbanair.com.