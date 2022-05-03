DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is filled with fun things to do with the family and one of the key spots in town is the Dallas Zoo.

Maybe though, you’re looking to take a dive away from the traditional zoo experience, Dino Safari has entered the picture with a dino-mite attraction that’s fun and educational.

The Dino Safari debuted in early March and it brings you on a journey back in time in order to check out a recently discovered herd of dinosaurs.

The Dallas Zoo says, “You’ll become part of our field team as you hop on board a shuttle for a tour of our research camp, observe dinos in their habitats, and help us search for what is rumored to be a newly-hatched Amargasaurus!”

