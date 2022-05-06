DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready for a good ole fashioned Friday food fix?

Inside DFW decided to take a trip to Spain with our taste buds in the form of one of the country’s most popular dishes, paella!

Now, there are several different ways to make it but mainly when you think of paella it’s made of simple ingredients like rice, veggies, chicken and seafood. Obviously, we aren’t the experts on paella, so, for this food fix we headed over to Bulla Gastrobar to see how sous chef Hector Mancinas creates the perfect paella.

In case you’re still looking for Mother’s Day plans, Bulla Plano will be hosting a Mother’s Day brunch on May 8 starting at 10 a.m.