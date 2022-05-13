DALLAS (KDAF) — This iconic tavern and restaurant first made its way into town in 1981.

Rodeo Bar in Downtown Dallas is a DFW staple, providing comfort food and a nostalgic appreciation for Americana fare. Some of you may remember that it was closed down for a bit, but it re-opened in 2021, offering new food, a new vibe and a back room for private get-togethers.

“Texas grit and authenticity,” the bar’s website says.

Every Friday and Saturday they host live music in the back room with a variety of artists playing all different kinds of genres. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is Happy Hour, offering some of their fan-favorite drinks for just $6.

If all of that sounds appetizing to you and you’d like to learn more, visit adolphus.com/rodeo-bar.