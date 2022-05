DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that the Statler Hotel in Dallas was the first hotel ever to have elevator music?

This iconic staple of Downtown Dallas has quite a bit of history. Built in 1956, this massive space has 159 guest rooms, four restaurants a music venue and more.

What’s even more exciting are all the free events the hotel offers, including:

Salsa Sunday

Monday through Friday Happy Hours

Live Shows

Winedown Wednesdays

And more

For more information, visit thestatlerdallas.com.