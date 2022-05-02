DALLAS (KDAF) — The Grant Halliburton Foundation for gathered more than 500 people for the Beacon of Hope Luncheon in late April

Funds raised from the event will go toward the foundation’s mission of strengthening the network of mental health resources for children, teens and young adults.

Money will also go to suicide prevention efforts in North Texas. CW33’s Jenny Anchondo was honored to be there to interview the son of the late Robin Williams, Zak Williams.

Zak is a mental health advocate and impressed upon us all to focus on positive relationships in our lives and keep our own mental health at the forefront.

For more information on the Grant Halliburton Foundation, visit their website.