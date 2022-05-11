DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW is giving you a look at the largest urban hardwood forest in the entire U.S.

Take a trip with us as we explore the Trinity River Audubon Center. It’s located just a few miles south of Downtown Dallas, but it will feel like you’re a whole world away!

Just imagine a guided nature tour at the center; it’s 6,000 acres of forest filled with an array of animal life and plant species.

The center says, “From its inception in 2008, as one of the National Audubon Society’s flagship environmental education center in the Central Flyway, Trinity River Audubon Center has been welcoming visitors to its sanctuaries and inviting them to participate in nature education programs. This innovative approach—preserving open space not just to protect wildlife and native habitat from people but to actively engage people in its conservation through learning and exploration—served as a model for Audubon and other nature education centers nationwide and has influenced the development of place-based experiential learning as a highly effective pedagogical practice. The center supports Audubon’s mission: To protect birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow.”

To learn more about the center and everything it has to offer, click here.