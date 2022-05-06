DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wondered how to make your favorite espressos? Now picture this, making your espressos in a healthier kind of way!

How does a cinnamon dolce latte with no sugar sound? Yes, it’s still sweet. Are you hooked? Great.

For all of your coffee lovers in North Texas and beyond who want their caffeine without the extra sugar, there’s a healthier kind of creamer for you to try out.

It’s vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and to top it all off, it has zero grams of sugar. We talked with lifestyle blogger Andrea Overturf to get the scoop on this way to have your daily caffeine fix in a healthier way.