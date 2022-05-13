DALLAS (KDAF) — Donny Osmond is one of the most recognized entertainers in the world, selling out crowds all over the country, and now the singer is back in Las Vegas for his own residency.

Osmond talked with CW33 to talk about his return to Las Vegas in a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.

He says guests can expect a party as he performs his timeless hits and plays brand new music in a completely reimagined song and dance celebration.

If you would like to learn more, visit caesars.com.