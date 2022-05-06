FORT WORTH (KDAF) — They see me rolling, they hating! We were at Cowtown Segway Tours in Downtown Fort Worth, where they claim to have the best segway tour in the Lone Star State.

So, we checked them out to get a feel of what the best segway tour in Texas is like! First things first… getting on a segway for the first time.

Cowtown Segway is owned by Arlington-native, Tim Ballard and the company, located in the heart of Downtown Fort Worth, offers four different tours:

Downtown Fort Worth

Trinity Trails

Best of Both Worlds

Fort Worth Stockyards

