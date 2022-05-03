DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in the mood for some Thai or Vietnamese food in Dallas you may want to turn your attention to a restaurant that provides both.

Malai Kitchen serves its guests with a modern twist on Thai and Vietnamese cuisine. The restaurant has locations across North Texas: Dallas, Southlake and Fort Worth.

Malai Kitchen is headed up by husband and wife duo Braden and Yasmin Wages; their concept for the restaurant was derived from their travels across Thailand and Vietnam.

Not only do they serve up some delicious made from scratch food, but Malai also has six house-brewed beers on tap. “If you are a fan of craft beers, be sure to try one of our six house-brewed beers on tap. We have an IPA, Vietnamese Lager, Pale-Wheat, Pilsner, Porter, and a seasonal rotator which are all brewed in-house.”

We talked to their head chef, and he gave us their recipe for an incredible sea bass dish. WATCH to see how to prepare that meal for yourself.

