DALLAS (KDAF) — A DFW nonprofit animal rescue says there are so many dogs in need of homes, they need to open up a new shelter for them.

Inside DFW went behind the scenes with the Cody’s Friends Rescue Bus to learn more about their efforts to help animals.

Cody’s Friends Rescue is an all-breed, volunteer-based DFW nonprofit formed by dog lovers who have a passion for helping furry friends in need. “If more people adopted their next best friend from a shelter or rescue, instead of buying, imagine what a difference we could make in the number of dogs euthanized.”

The rescue is dedicated to animal rescue and adoption as they’ve helped rescue over 7,000 dogs.