DALLAS (KDAF) — Shouting out positivity in the Dallas Fort Worth community is something important to Inside DFW.

Something positive that the Dallas Cowboys and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to do is greeting cancer patients through a telepresence robot, Starbot.

On March 1, the Cowboys celebrated National Share a Smile Day with a visit to the American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge to meet with cancer patients at the facility with the team’s Starbot.

The Cowboys say, “Nicknamed “Cowboys Starbot,” the robot will allow Dallas Cowboys players, alumni, cheerleaders, executives and others to visit with patients remotely in an innovative and safe manner. Incorporating video conferencing technology into a remote-controlled platform, the robot provides a tangible structure for virtual interfaces.”

That March 1 visit was one of many as the Cowboys and its Starbot plan to virtually visit the facility on the first Tuesday of every month for the foreseeable future.