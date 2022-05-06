DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW wants to make highlighting the positive things happening around North Texas a regular thing as it is needed now, more than ever!

Bonton Farms in South Dallas provides locals with nutritional counseling, cooking classes and general health and wellness guidance.

BF is in an area where jobs are scarce along with a food desert, meaning access to healthy foods is very difficult; however, its mission is to change all of that.

They want to grow fresh foods for a healthier community, while also creating jobs. It started as a garden in a small lot but has now grown to two fully functioning farms, a farmer’s market, a cafe and coffee house.

It’s all currently open to the public Monday through Friday. They are always looking for volunteers, so, if you’re interested in finding out more, click here.