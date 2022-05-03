DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW stopped by an event at Sanctum Med and Wellness in Dallas to speak with author Hitha Palepu.

Palepu has degrees in history and chemistry but decided to take her latest book in a direction to give women a blueprint for celebrating their voices.

The book is, We’re Speaking, The Life Lessons of Kamala Harris: How to Use Your Voice, Be Assertive, and Own Your Story. Author Eve Rodsky called it, “A must-read for everyone who aims to go beyond what society tells them is possible.”

The following is a description of the book, “Kamala Harris is one of our country’s most awe-inspiring political figures, dawning on a new age as the first—but not last—Black and Asian-American female Vice President. Having spent her entire career smashing glass ceilings and influencing the next generation of young women, Harris has completely redefined what it means to be a woman in politics.

In We’re Speaking, Palepu connects illuminating stories from Harris’ unique biography with tactical advice that will teach you to :

Own the power of your multitudes

Act on and embrace your ambition

Develop your unique voice and style

Find your North Star to guide your decisions

Best of all, We’re Speaking will leave you feeling empowered to follow in Harris’s footsteps — shattering glass ceilings of your own as you live the life of your dreams!”