DALLAS (KDAF) — Modern technology gets a bad rap and we understand. With the number of screens that we have at the ready, many of us feel overwhelmed and fatigued with prolonged screen time.

This has led some people to get back into the habit of reading, and if you’re looking to do so yourself, North Texas has plenty of resources for you.

We wanted to highlight one of those resources Interabang Books. It is a book store in Dallas located at 5600 W. Lovers Lane. Whether you are an avid reader or looking to get back into the habit of reading, officials say they have some great books to put on the list.

Interabang Books is more than a book store, though. Store owners say what really excites them is the search for knowledge and the excitement of discovery. Reading books is not just something to pass the time, it is an intellectually stimulating experience made to spark interest in learning more about the world.

“Interabang Books takes our name from the symbol that combines a question mark (an interrogative) and an exclamation point (a bang, in typesetting lingo),” officials said on their website.

If that has you excited and you want to learn more about what they offer, visit Interabang Books online.