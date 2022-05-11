ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Inside DFW is bringing you a backstage look at the newly remodeled and improved Theatre Arlington!

In the center of Arlington’s Cultural Arts District, Yolonda Williams is showing you the sights, sounds and everything Theatre Arlington.

It just recently celebrated its 49th season and after a $3.5 million renovation, they gave Inside DFW a behind-the-scenes tour to see this state of the transformation.

The Theatre says, “For 49 years, Theatre Arlington, located in the heart of Arlington, Texas in the Downtown Cultural Arts District, has provided the community with high-quality, award-winning theatrical productions to more than 30,000 patrons each season, while running a year-round theater school and outreach programs for at-risk youth.”

Here’s a look at their 2022 season productions:

May 6-15: August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

June 3-19: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

July 15-31: Black Comedy by Peter Shaffer

August 19-September 4: Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon

September 30-October 16: The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter

November 4-13: Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

December 2-18: Hooray for the Holiday Theatre Arlington’s Musical TV Special by Steven D. Morris

For more information on Theatre Arlington, click here.