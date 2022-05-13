DALLAS (KDAF) — An 11-year-old boy in North Texas is making headlines and catching the attention of artists across the country for his drumming skills.

Austin Arbelaez has almost 50,000 Instagram followers and is the youngest drummer to be singed by Maypex Drum Company.

He most recently played with Candlebox in Dallas.

CW33’s Yolonda Williams took a trip to Aledo to meet Austin and talk about his bright future and career. If you would like to know more about Austin, follow him on Instagram at @austinarbelaez.