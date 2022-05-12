DALLAS (KDAF) — Life is more fun when you believe in magic, it’s just that simple. One Dallas magician is making it even simpler to do that with his illusions and magic tricks he shared with Inside DFW.

Zak Mirz has shown his talents on The CW’s Penn and Teller: Fool Us and in case you’re wondering, yes he did fool them! So, he’s legit.

He granted Inside DFW a one-on-one for a morning filled with illusions and magic. Give figuring them out a shot! Mirz has hit it big as they say in show business, he’s been a magic advisor for David Blaine’s special, The Magic Way and he’s been on the Travel Channel and more.

He’s been touring for about a decade, entertaining audiences all over the world, but when he was recently in North Texas, he sat down with us to show the tricks he had hidden up his sleeve.