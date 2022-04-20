DALLAS (KDAF) — If an airplane wore pants, how would it wear them? Now this debate is not exclusive to airplanes. This question has been posed many times before.

But, DFW Airport thought it would be fun to extend this conversation to their neck of the woods. So, they shared an image with two ways an airplane could wear pants and it’s asking you, to decide: left or right.

Photo courtesy DFW Airport via Twitter

Now there is no wrong answer to this question. It’s all a matter of preference and airport officials have theirs. In the tweet, they said, “Settle a bet… We’re team #LeftPants. 👈👖”

Which do you choose?