DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that batteries and electronics can start fires if they are placed in recycling bins?

According to City of Arlington officials, you are not supposed to put these items in recycling carts, rather they have their own designated disposal site.

Officials say that you can dispose of these items free of charge (for Arlington residents) at the Fort Worth Environmental Collection Center.

The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is located at 6400 Bridge Street, Fort Worth near I-30 and Loop 820).

For more information, visit arlingtontx.gov.