DALLAS (KDAF) —It’s time to give your fur babies more than just car rides and treats! Monday is National Love your Pet Day.

A report from the national day calendar, said most people living in the United States have one pet in their home. In spite of the fact that most people have dogs, their website indicates that there are actually more cats in the US than dogs.

Whether you have a dog, cat, or other animals. Here are a few ways and place you can celebrate your pet:

Book a fun play date with your buddy- Parks like Klyde Warren park or Bark Central are great ways to get some fresh air with your pet.

Wine and Dine your pet at the places like Mutts Canine Catina, Katy Trail Icehouse Cane Rosso. After taking your friend to the park, you can cool off with a beverage with your pup or animal.

Pose for the Camera – while you're at the park bring a camera, you can take pictures of your animal having a good time. Before taking your photo, throw them a treat to make it more fun.

Can't forget about Cats – you can purchase something for your cat at the Charming Cat Cafe. In the cafe's common area, you can watch cats play with other kittens. The room has cat trees, walkabouts, and merchandise.