DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting a new hairdo is always a confidence booster! Whether it’s before a wedding, vacation, the holidays, or just in need of something new, get out a get a new do.

This rings true after Sunday, August 21 which was National Brazilian Blowout Day! But what exactly is a Brazilian blowout? If you know, you know, however, if you don’t NationalToday explains, “It is a celebration that commemorates the well-known hair straightening procedure. Do you know that getting a Brazilian blowout keeps your hair silky throughout the summer? When done correctly, a Brazilian blowout will keep your hair from frizzing while maintaining its natural smoothness.”

We know you probably don’t know how to do this yourself, so, we did some digging and thanks to Yelp were able to find some of the best spots in Dallas to get a professional Brazilian blowout!

House of Dear Hair Salon – Uptown

Babe Hair Studio – Lakewood

Tangerine Salon – North Dallas

Dominican Blowouts Beauty Salon by Evelyn

Derek Sansone Hair

Mark Vang Hair Design

The Illusionist Hair Salon – North Dallas

Johnny Rodriguez The Salon

Avalon Salons and Spa – Uptown

Groove Hair Salon – Deep Ellum