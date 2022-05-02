FORT WORTH (KDAF) — George Strait fans in Fort Worth are getting treated, not once, but twice as the country icon will perform at Dickies Arena on Nov. 18 and 19.

The Texas artist, born in Poteet, will be performing with Canadian Country Music Artist Tenille Townes on both days, in what is being called a special performance, considering the artist has been very limited in his performances since his last tour in 2014.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. starting at $50 per ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets to all upcoming dates, visit GeorgeStrait.com.