DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth Zoo’s newest habitat is getting big international recognition.

Elephant Springs was one of just 13 honorees who received an award for Outstanding Achievement from the Themed Entertainment Association. On top of receiving this award, Fort Worth Zoo was the only zoo to win this award and it was the lone Texas institution to receive the award.

Elephants Springs features a 400,000-gallon river where animals can swim and fully submerge, a climate-controlled environment that keeps the air constantly circulating and heating, indoor and outdoor training spaces for keepers, sand floors that act as a nursey and neighboring yards for animals to be outdoors.

“We knew we were creating something special with Elephant Springs – both for our beloved herd and our guests,” Ramona Bass said on the City of Fort Worth’s website. “We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for creating a space that offers a highly immersive guest experience, but more importantly provides a natural, lush and enriching environment for this amazing and critically endangered species.”