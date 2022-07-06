DALLAS (KDAF) — If you ever find yourself wandering around Fort Worth thirsty for a limited edition white chocolate pretzel stout, we know the one place you can get one at!

“White Chocolate! This week we’re dropping this amazing golden stout: Pretzel Stout 8%abv – Limited Edition White Chocolate. That’s right, it’s a golden stout brewed with pretzels and white chocolate. It’s big, it’s boozy, it’s delicious. If you’re a fan of our other golden stout,” that’s what Martin House Brewing Company said as they are releasing yet another stupendous beer flavor.

Martin House Brewing Company is known for its beer, seltzer, and every crazy flavor combo it can pack into a can of your desired alcoholic drink. Here are a few quick examples:

BBQ Sauce Beer

Sour Pickle Beer

Pickle Mustard Beer

Hot Dog Water Seltzer

Lemon Icebox Pie

Puppy Chow Stout

The Cow Town brewing company says, “You will dig this one. It has a very similar body, but instead of peanut butter, you get this really cool chocolate/cocoa puff flavor going on. It’s awesome. Love how it turned out. PSWC 6packs goes out into distro this week and are available to-go in the taproom starting today. Let’s get these pretzels. Cheers!”