DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will.

It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.

Officials say they looked at businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning the word “cheesecake.” After that, they ranked said businesses using different factors, like the total volume of ratings verse ratings with the word “cheesecake” mentioned.

“Sweet or savory, dense or fluffy, mini or jumbo slices, you can’t go wrong with cheesecake. This classic dessert is so beloved that we honor it with National Cheesecake Day (July 30). While New York style might be the first to come to mind for many, cheesecake is quite limitless when it comes to flavors and variations,” as their website states.

So, which Texas establishment serves the best cheesecake in the Lone Star State? Well, according to Yelp, the best place to get a slice of cheesecake is The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience in Austin.

For the full report, click here.