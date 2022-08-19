DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!

If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.

They’ve put together a list of the best drinking spots in the area for you and your friends to truly experience this one-of-a-kind North Texas haven. Get this, if you aren’t into alcohol, there are plenty of other great options on this list for a more chilled environment! If you love coffee, this list was made for you.

“Sure, you’ll see your obvious local favorites on the list, but it’s also chock full of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path joints like Daiquiri Stop, tucked away in Hurst and known for its colorful menu of frozen daiquiris you can take home by the gallon,” Yelp said.

Here’s a look at some of the spots on the list, for the full top 25, click here:

