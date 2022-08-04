DALLAS (KDAF) — A taste of the south is what’s on the menu for the month of August as it is National Catfish Month, and it matters not how you like yours prepared as it is time to celebrate this delicious protein.

However, this story will be focusing on the deliciousness that is fried catfish, and boy oh boy, can’t you just taste it on your tongue? NationalToday says, “National Catfish Month in August is a treat and feast to be had for 31 days. Catfish is enjoyed all over the world for its white meat and the versatility that allows one to enjoy it in many different forms. Because it is a freshwater fish and consumes a whole grain feed, catfish makes for a nutritional meal too. Doctors recommend it to patients suffering from heart diseases as eating it at least once or twice reduces the risk of sudden cardiac attack and death.”

So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the absolute best spots around Dallas to get your taste buds swimming with some fried catfish:

Whiskers Fish & Burgers

Rod’s Kitchen

The Original Snappy Catfish

Stanley’s Catfish Inn – South Dallas

Granny’s Cajun Cooking

Ronnie’s Catfish & More – Northeast Dallas

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen

TJ Cajun Seafood & Wings – Lake Highlands

New Orleans Crab Shack

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood