DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves to eat, there’s no doubt about that. In the state of Texas, food is ingrained in every culture present in the Lone Star State. Now, you can try some of the top spots around the state thanks to a new list released from Yelp.

Yelp has released its 2022 Top 100 Texas Restaurants list, “We’ve compiled the Top 100 Restaurants across the Lone Star State—from Houston to Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and even the Texas Panhandle—so you can easily find the best food and drinks to satisfy any craving.”

You can be from Texas or visiting and you’re sure to get the full dining experience from any one of these restaurants. Everywhere from North, South, East, West, and Central Texas; everything from Tex-Mex, BBQ, sushi, steaks and more.

Yelp wants you to chime in as well! “Did your favorite restaurant make it into the top 100? Let us know on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with #YelpOnward. Remember, we only know how good a spot is if you take the time to review it. So share your thoughts on Yelp, and maybe your favorites will be on next year’s Top 100 list!”

Without further a do, here’s the Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas:

Here’s how Yelp made its list: To create Yelp’s Top 100 Texas Restaurants 2022 list, we identified businesses in the restaurants and food category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017 and January 31, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of February 1, 2022.